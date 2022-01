Novak Djokovic of Serbia sits during a training session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 13 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DIEGO FEDELE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serbian world No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic on Thursday was included in the Australian Open draw to defend his title, despite a ministerial decision still pending over his visa.

The draw was initially postponed with no reason given by organizer Tennis Australia, but an hour later took place with the top seed now set to start in the first round against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.