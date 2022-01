Supporters outside the Park Hotel, believed to be where Novak Djokovic of Serbia is staying in Melbourne, Australia, 06 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A general view of the Park Hotel, believed to be where Novak Djokovic of Serbia is staying in Melbourne, Australia, 06 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after capturing his ninth Australian Open men's singles title with a victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev on 21 February 2021 (re-isssued 05 January 2022). EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

World number one men's tennis player Novak Djokovic was on Thursday awaiting a legal challenge against his deportation from Australia after his entry visa was canceled for not meeting entry requirements.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne from Dubai on Wednesday night after announcing he had been granted a medical exemption from vaccination that would allow him to defend his Australian Open title. He is now awaiting deportation in a quarantine hotel.