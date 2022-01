Victorian Police officers stand guard outside of the Park hotel government immigration facility in Melbourne, Australia, 10 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Supporters unfurl a banner outside the Park hotel quarantine facility where it is believed Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is being detained in Melbourne, Australia, 07 January 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Victorian Police officers stand guard outside of the Park hotel government immigration facility in Melbourne, Australia, 10 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their semi final Davis Cup tie between Serbia and Croatia held at Madrid Arena tennis complex in Madrid, central Spain, 03 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Emilio Naranjo

Novak Djokovic on Monday won his court battle against deportation from Australia and is, for now, free to defend his title at the Australian Open.

Judge Anthony Kelly of Melbourne's Federal Circuit Court ordered the Australian government to release the world number one tennis player from immigration detention, return his passport and personal effects, and pay his legal costs.