Mladen Bojanic, a non-party leader of the United Opposition and presidential candidate, leaves a polling station after casting his vote during Montenegro's presidential election, in Podgorica, Montenegro, on April 15, 2018. EFE/EPA/BORIS PEJOVIC

Milo Djukanovic , leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) and presidential candidate, is interviewed outside a polling station in Podgorica, Montenegro, on April 15, 2018. EFE/EPA/BORIS PEJOVIC

Milo Djukanovic, the pro-European candidate of the governing Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), is leading with an estimated 53.5 percent of the vote in Sunday's first electoral round for the presidency, according to initial projections.

Calculations by the non-governmental CeMI organization broadcast by RTCG public television are with 68.4 percent of the vote counted.