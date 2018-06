Locals gather around a dead 13 meters long whale shark stranded on Pandansimo beach in Bantul, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 02 August 2012. The stranded whale shark died after rescue teams failed to drag it back to sea. EPA-EFE/FILE/BIMO SATRIO

An undated handout picture made available by the CSIRO on 8 June 2018 shows a whale shark in waters of the Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia. EPA-EFE/CSIRO/Richard Pillans HANDOUT EDIRORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

An undated handout picture provided by Splash Communications on 25 June 2011 shows a whale shark off the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. The United Nations' cultural body, UNESCO, on 24 June 2011 gave world heritage status to the Ningaloo Coast in Western Australia. EPA/SPLASH COMMUNICATIONS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An Australian scientific research agency announced Friday that it will collect DNA samples from whale sharks at the Ningaloo Reef in the northwest of the country to determine the age of this giant elusive fish.

The research team of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) will also use satellite tags to study their migration routes and depth of their dives, which are estimated to be around 1.8 km.