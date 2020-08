A woman shows her arms that read 'The Kremlin is toxic' during single picket to supporting Alexey Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, 20 August 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

A man holds a poster with sign that reads 'Navalny let's live' during single picket to supporting Alexey Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, 20 August 2020. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Police and ambulance vehicles stand in front of a hospital of emergency medical care-1, in Omsk, Russia, 20 August 2020. EPA-EFE/MAXIM KARLAYEV

A person (R) in Moscow watches a video on social media showing Russian opposition activist and anti-corruption fund head Alexei Navalny being carried on a stretcher by an ambulance team, in Omsk, Russia, 20 August 2020. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny (C) takes part in a memorial march for Boris Nemtsov marking the fifth anniversary of his assassination in Moscow, Russia, 29 February 2020. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Doctors treating Russia’s most prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny for suspected poisoning have refused permission for him to be transferred abroad for treatment, the politician's press secretary said Friday.

Navalny is in a coma in intensive care in the Siberian city of Omsk after the 44-year-old fell ill on a Thursday flight from from Tomsk to Moscow, forcing an emergency landing and his admission to hospital.