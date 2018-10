Director of Anaesthesia and Pain Management Dr Ian McKenzie and (left) and paediatric surgeon Dr Joe Crameri (right) speak to the media during a press conference on the medical condition of conjoined twins Nima and Dawa, in Melbourne, Thursday, October 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Crosling.

Bhutanese twins who were born 14 months ago conjoined at the chest will be evaluated on Thursday in a hospital in Australia before undergoing separation surgery.

"We need to just double check everything is alright generally," anesthesiologist Ian McKenzie, a member of the specialist medical team at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne where the complicated procedure will take place, said at a press conference.