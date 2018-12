Sudanese President Omar Bashir looks on during the meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Not Pictured), in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 5, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Sudanese doctors on Monday went on a 24-hour strike in solidarity with people who were demonstrating for the sixth consecutive day over rising prices of bread and fuel.

Mohamed Ibrahim, a doctor at Omdurman hospital, told EFE that doctors had stopped working, noting that they would only make an exception for emergencies.