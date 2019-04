An undated photo provided by Vitisak Payalaw shows a dog called Boonrod after it was rescued by workers at an oil rig in the Gulf of Thailand (issued Apr. 17, 2019). EPA-EFE/VITISAK PAYALAW THAILAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated photo provided by Vitisak Payalaw shows a Thai worker giving water to a dog called Boonrod after it was rescued by workers at an oil rig in the Gulf of Thailand (issued Apr. 17, 2019). EPA-EFE/VITISAK PAYALAW THAILAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo provided by Watchdog Thailand shows a veterinarian examining a dog called Boonrod after it was rescued by workers at an oil rig in the Gulf of Thailand (issued Apr. 17, 2019). EPA-EFE/WATCHDOG THAILAND HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated photo provided by Vitisak Payalaw shows Thai workers posing for a photograph with a dog called Boonrod after it was rescued at an oil rig in the Gulf of Thailand (issued Apr. 17, 2019). EPA/VITISAK PAYALAW THAILAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo provided by Watchdog Thailand shows a dog called Boonrod after it was rescued by workers at an oil rig in the Gulf of Thailand (issued Apr. 17, 2019). EPA-EFE/WATCHDOG THAILAND HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A dog that was rescued by oil rig workers more than 200 kilometers (125 miles) off the coast of Thailand was in good health on Wednesday and is set to be adopted by one of its rescuers.

Boonrod, whose new name can be translated as "miraculous survivor," is being looked after at the 2 Talay clinic on land after nearly perishing in the waters of the Gulf of Thailand.