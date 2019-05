Passengers arrive from Doha metro train at the newly Qatar opens the Doha Metro Red Line South in Al Qassar station at Doha, Qatar, 08 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

An exterior view of the building of AL Gassar station newly Qatar opens the Doha Metro Red Line South at Doha,Qatar, 08 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Passengers walking through the gate at the main station of newly Qatar opens the Doha Metro Red Line South in Al Msheireb Interchange station at Doha, Qatar 08 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Genaral view of the main station of newly Qatar opens the Doha Metro Red Line South in Al Msheireb Interchange station at Doha ,Qatar on 08 may 2019.EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Passengers celebrate the first Metro journey in the newly Qatar Doha Metro Red Line South at Doha, Qatar, 08 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Qataris can now take the subway in Doha after the first section of its new underground transport system was inaugurated on Wednesday, a futuristic metro that only costs 50 euro cents a trip, a bargain in the oil emirate.

At 8.00 am, thirteen of the eighteen red line stations opened their doors for travelers to ride for the first time a transport network for which the Qatari Government is set to pay $36,000 million.