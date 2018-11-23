Italian fashion designers Stefano Gabbana (L) and Domenico Dolce greet the public at the end of the presentation of Italian fashion lab Dolce&Gabbana during the Women's Fashion Week, in Milan, Sep. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTEO BAZZI

The co-founders of Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana on Friday apologized after a row over a video advertisement in China.

The controversy has affected the company's sales in China and forced the firm to cancel a show in Shanghai.