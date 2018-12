Dominican Republic authorities incinerated Thursday 1,320 kg (2,907lbs) of cocaine and other illegal drugs, confiscated in the last two weeks photo from Dec.13, 2018, in Pedro Brand, Dominican Republic EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Dominican Republic authorities incinerated Thursday 1,320 kg (2,907lbs) of cocaine and other illegal drugs, confiscated in the last two weeks photo from Dec.13, 2018, in Pedro Brand, Dominican Republic EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Dominican authorities on Thursday incinerated 1,320 kg (2,907lbs) of cocaine and other illegal drugs confiscated in the last two weeks, bringing the amount of narcotics destroyed this year to 13,000kg (14 tons).

The substances were burned at an army installation in Pedro Brand, a town in Santo Domingo province, with the participation of representatives of various institutions.