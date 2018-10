Dominican miliary force on the streets of the capital as a response to the march planned by Fenatrano demandig fuel prices be reduced. Oct. 17, 2018, in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). EPA- EFE/Orlando Barría

Dominican miliary force on the streets of the capital as a response to the march planned by Fenatrano demandig fuel prices be reduced. Oct. 17, 2018, in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). EPA- EFE/Orlando Barría

Dominican miliary force on the streets of the capital as a response to the march planned by Fenatrano demandig fuel prices be reduced. Oct. 17, 2018, in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). EPA- EFE/Orlando Barría

The Fenatrano union representing Dominican bus drivers suspended a march scheduled for Wednesday in Santo Domingo to demand a reduction in fuel prices.

Fenatrano leader Juan Hubieres told the press that the decision was taken to prevent outsiders from infiltrating the protest and committing acts of vandalism to discredit the drivers.