Rosa Elcarte, delegation leader of UNICEF in the Dominican Republic, poses with a group of clowns who walk under the slogan "Child abuse does not laugh" to raise awareness in the issue of child abuse, on Jan. 18, 2018, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE / Orlando Barria

Unicef members receive a group of clowns who walk under the slogan "Child abuse does not laugh" to raise awareness on the issue of child abuse, ton Jan. 18, 2019, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The clowns began their walk two days ago from the city of Santiago (North) and will conclude next Monday, the 21st, at the Basilica of Higüey (East). EPA-EFE / Orlando Barría

Two-dozen Dominican clowns arrived in this capital Friday after walking 155km (96mi) from the northern city of Santiago to dramatize widespread abuse of children in the Caribbean nation.

The final destination of the clowns is Higüey, in La Altagracia province, about 145km (90mi) east of Santo Domingo, which they hope to reach by Monday, the feast day of Our Lady of Altagracia, the country's patron saint.