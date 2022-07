Dr. Senen Caba, president of the Dominican Medical Society (CMD) tries to pass through a police line during a protest in Santo Domingo on 27 July 2022. EFE/Orlando Barria

Dr. Francisca Moronta, secretary-general of the Dominican Medical Society (CMD), argues with police during a protest in Santo Domingo on 27 July 2022. EFE/Orlando Barria

Some 200 physicians march in Santo Domingo on 27 July 2022 to demand improvements in health care. EFE/Orlando Barria

Police resorted to pepper spray and clubs Wednesday to break up a march by some 200 physicians to demand improvements in health care, the Dominican Medical Society (CMD) said.

The procession set out from Santo Domingo's La Altagracia Maternity Hospital intending to reach the National Palace, the seat of government.