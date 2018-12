Search and rescue units search for victims after the explosion and subsequent fire at Polyplas plastics factory on 05 December in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dec. 7 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA/FILE

The number of fatalities in the Dec. 5 explosion at a plastics factory in the Dominican capital increased to eight on Monday, following the death of one of two patients who remained hospitalized in critical condition.

The deceased was identified as Rafael Contreras Baez, 55, who had suffered second- and third-degree burns.