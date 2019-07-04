Dozens of ambassadors and members of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday attended an event called by the government to counteract the "disinformation campaign" that it says has been targeting the country's tourism industry after the deaths of eight Americans since January.
The unusual conference brought together four government ministers, hoteliers and other authorities, along with numerous foreign diplomats who, for 90 minutes listened to a series of arguments supporting the Dominican tourism sector, the country's main source of foreign earnings.