Members of the LGBTIQ+ community in the Dominican Republic demonstrate before the National Congress in Santo Domingo on July 5, 2021. EFE/ Orlando Barria

Representatives of the LGBTIQ+ in the Dominican Republic on Monday demonstrated in front of the National Congress in Santo Domingo to demand that the draft of the Penal Code law approved by the Chamber of Deputies be rectified to ensure nondiscrimination against them for their sexual orientation.

The group rejected the law approved on June 30 by the lower house and asked that it be modified in the Senate to guarantee protection for the rights of the country's homosexual, lesbian, bisexual, transsexual, intersexual and queer citizens.