The director of the Dominican Republic's Emergency Operations Center (COE), Juan Manuel Mendez, gives a press conference on Sept. 14, 2018, after a meeting finalizing details about how the government will deal with the approaching Tropical Storm Isaac. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

The deputy director of the Dominican Republic's Emergency Operations Center (COE), Francis Caamaño, analyzes a graphic on Sept. 14, 2018, showing the route of Tropical Storm Isaac and how it will affect this country. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Half the members of the Dominican armed forces are on standby due to the possible effects of Tropical Storm Isaac, Defense Minister Ruben Dario Paulino Sem said Friday.

He made the announcement following a meeting with the army commander, Gen. Estanislao Gonell Regalado, and the director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), Juan Manuel Mendez, to evaluate the current situation and finalize details for dealing with the situation.