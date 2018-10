The president of Agencia EFE, Fernando Garea, speaks during the opening of the exhibition "EFE in the Dominican Republic: 50 years in 50 photos" at the Cultural Center of Spain in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bayoan Freites

The president of Agencia EFE, Spanish journalist Fernando Garea (L), greets Dominican President Danilo Medina during a meeting at the National Palace, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The president of Agencia EFE, Spanish journalist Fernando Garea (L), greets Dominican President Danilo Medina (C) next to EFE's bureau chief in the Dominican Republic, Carmen Jimenez, during a meeting at the National Palace, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Dominican President Danilo Medina received Agencia EFE President Fernando Garea on Wednesday at the National Palace to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Spanish news agency's presence in the Caribbean nation.

In a meeting that lasted nearly one hour, Medina spoke with Garea about the history of Agencia EFE in the Dominican Republic and the rest of the Americas.