Photo sent by the government of the Dominican Republic of the Dominican president , Danilo Medina (R), and the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (L), Sept. 21 2018, in Santo Domingo (Republica Dominicana). EPA- EFE/ courtesy of the Dominican government /

President Danilo Medina met here Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the first senior official from the Asian nation to visit the Dominican Republic since the two countries established diplomatic relations on May 1.

Wang called on the president after joining Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas for the opening of China's embassy in Santo Domingo.