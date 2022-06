Employees leave the Ministry of the Environment of the Dominican Republic, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 06 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A security agent runs to the Ministry of the Environment of the Dominican Republic, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 06 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

An ambulance leaves the Ministry of the Environment of the Dominican Republic, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 06 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Agents of the National Police monitor the Ministry of the Environment after a shooting, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 06 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The Dominican Republic's environment and natural resources minister Orlando Jorge Mera was shot dead in his office on Monday by a close personal friend, the office of the president said.

A presidential spokesman identified the suspect as Miguel Cruz, and said he was "a personal friend of the deceased minister."