The president of the Dominican Republic's central bank, Hector Valdez Albizu, said on Dec. 27, 2018, that the country's economy will grow by 7 percent in 2018. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

The economy of the Dominican Republic grew by an annualized 7.2 percent in November and ended the year expanding by 7 percent overall, the governor of the Central Bank (BCRD), Hector Valdez Albizu, announced Thursday, adding that authorities expect inflation to total 1.3 percent in 2018, significantly below the established 4 percent maximum.

At a press conference, Valdez Albizu said that the economy "continues growing above its potential, maintaining the (Dominican Republic's) regional leadership (status) in all of Latin America."