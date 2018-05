Diplomats walk past the Dominican Republic flag (3-L) inside the Ministry of foreign affairs building in in Taipei, Taiwan, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The flag of the Dominican Republic (2-R) flies outside the Diplomatic Quarter, a 16-story building housing foreign embassies and trade missions, in Taipei, Taiwan, 30 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

A security guard stands in front of Taiwan's Foreign Ministry in Taipei, Taiwan, 30 April 2018. On 01 May 2018, the Dominican Republic launched diplomatic discussions with China, cutting the number of Taiwan's diplomatic allies to 19. Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu declared that Taiwan will sever ties with the Dominican Republic and accused China of using huge amount of cash to woo over Taipei's allies. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 01 May 2018. Wu announced that the Dominican Republic is cutting diplomatic ties with Taiwan and establishing diplomatic ties with China. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A handout photograph made available by the Presidential Office shows spokesman and Director of Communications of the Presidency, Roberto Rodriguez Marchena (R), and legal consultant of the Dominican Presidency, Flavio Dario Espinal (L), in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 30 April 2018. The Dominican Republic announced tonight the establishment of diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, as well as the dissolution of diplomatic relations with Taiwan. EPA-EFE/DR Presidency EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

China on Tuesday announced the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Dominican Republic, which subsequently severed formal ties with Taiwan, much like its neighboring Caribbean countries such as Costa Rica and Panama did in recent years.

At a press conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Dominican counterpart Miguel Vargas announced that the Dominican Republic has decided to end more than 75 years of diplomatic ties with Taiwan and established them with China.