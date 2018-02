Dominican President Danilo Medina (C) gives a speech to a joint session of Congress in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Dominican President Danilo Medina said here Tuesday that 900 soldiers, supported by 90 vehicles and three helicopters, will be immediately deployed to secure the borders, especially the boundary with Haiti.

Medina made the announcement at a moment when some sectors of Dominican society are demanding that the government take action against a "quiet invasion" of undocumented immigrants from Haiti.