Dominican Republic's President Danilo Medina (3-R) attends talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/THOMAS PETER / POOL

China's President Xi Jinping (R) and President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina (L) attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The president of the Dominican Republic on Monday urged China to balance commercial trade better at the inauguration of the first China International Import Expo held in Shanghai.

Danilo Medina hoped to showcase his country's products in the Asian country through the expo and said that such initiatives would facilitate trade balance among countries.