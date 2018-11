Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa (l.) and his Dominican counterpart, Miguel Vargas, sign three accords on Nov. 12, 2018, on economic matters, air travel and migration at the Foreign Ministry in Santo Domingo. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

The foreign ministers of the Dominican Republic and Uruguay signed accords this Monday on migration, air travel, trade and investment.

The signing came during a visit of Uruguay's Rodolfo Nin Novoa for talks with counterpart Miguel Vargas on matters of mutual interest.