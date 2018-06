(L-R) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, the Dominican Republic's Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders gather for a photo-op after being elected to the five non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council during voting in the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York, USA, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas (R) is congratulated by French Ambassador to the United Nations Francois Delattre (L) after the Dominican Republic was elected to one of the five non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council during voting in the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York, USA, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas talks to reporters after the Dominican Republic was elected to one of the five non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council during voting in the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York, USA, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Dominican Republic was elected Friday to one of the 10 non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council for the 2019-2020 term.

Its candidacy, which was unopposed within Latin America and the Caribbean, won the support of 184 of the 193 UN member-states.