Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2019, of Ex-Corporal Ruben Rivas , one of the 604 Dominican troops who served in the Iraq war between 2003 and 2004; like all his former army buddies, he has spent 15 years waiting for the promised armed services paycheck that never arrived. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

The gunpowder in Iraq drove him crazy, according to fellow soldiers of Corporal Rivas, one of the 604 Dominican troops who served in the war in the Arab country between 2003 and 2004, and who now, like all his comrades, has spent 15 years waiting for the promised paycheck that never arrived.

Several months after returning from Iraq, where he served in the Plus Ultra Brigade, Ruben Rivas was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and was later discharged from the army after disappearing without explanation from the psychiatric hospital where he had been treated for eight months.