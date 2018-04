Thousands of teachers demanding an improvement in working conditions protest outside the Ministry of Education headquarters in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Apr 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Thousands of teachers demanding an improvement in working conditions protest outside the Ministry of Education headquarters in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Apr 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Thousands of Dominican teachers gathered here Friday outside the Education Ministry to advance a long list of demands.

The protest coincided with the 48th anniversary of the founding of the Dominican Teachers Association (ADP) and included calls for improvements to meal programs for their students.