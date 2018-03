A group of people wait in line seeking to be vaccinated against diphtheria at Los Alcarrizos municipal hospital, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A child gets vaccinated against diphtheria at Los Alcarrizos municipal hospital, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A Los Alcarrizos municipal hospital employee vaccinates a group of people against diphtheria, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Dominicans on Wednesday jammed health centers seeking to be vaccinated against diphtheria following an epidemiological alert prompted by the death of a Haitian child.

People of all ages flocked to health centers amid generalized panic which, according to Dominican Medical Association (CMD) president Wilson Roa, was stirred up by "misinformation."