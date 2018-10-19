US President Donald J. Trump walks to board Marine One after greeting supporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump said a prominent Saudi Arabian journalist is likely dead and his Treasury secretary called off plans to attend a Saudi investment conference next week, amid strains over how to react to the suspected death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

The comments and actions from the Trump administration on Thursday marked another shift after days of mixed messages over the fate of Khashoggi, who hasn't been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.