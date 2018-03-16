Vanessa Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump's older son - Donald Trump Jr. - on Thursday filed for divorce in a New York court after 12 years of marriage.

The couple have five children and have been struggling with domestic problems, apparently because of the prolonged absences from home of Donald Jr., 40, and some of their friends said they had expected the marriage would end in divorce and, now that that step has been taken, expected it to conclude quickly, according to the daily New York Post.