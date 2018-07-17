US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, July 16, 2018, after seven-day trip to Europe. EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

Marine One carrying US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, July 16, 2018, after seven-day trip to Europe. EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

A journalist flashing a sign reading "Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty" is escorted out by Finnish security and US secret services personnel moments before a joint press conference between US President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Hall of State at Presidential Palace, in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

US President Donald J. Trump gestures during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in the Hall of State at Presidential Palace following their summit talks, in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. EPA/ANATOLYMALTSEV

President Donald Trump, standing beside Russian leader Vladimir Putin, questioned the United States intelligence conclusion that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election, a move lawmakers of both parties said was a stunning alignment with an adversary, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Trump said he and the Russian president "spent a great deal of time" discussing the matter during their four hours of talks here on Monday, and said Putin "was extremely strong and powerful in his denial."