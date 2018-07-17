President Donald Trump, standing beside Russian leader Vladimir Putin, questioned the United States intelligence conclusion that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election, a move lawmakers of both parties said was a stunning alignment with an adversary, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.
Trump said he and the Russian president "spent a great deal of time" discussing the matter during their four hours of talks here on Monday, and said Putin "was extremely strong and powerful in his denial."