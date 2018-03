Spanish tennis players Feliciano Lopez in action against US Jared Donaldson during their Mexico Tennis Open quater-final match in Acapulco, Mexico, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

The USA's Jared Donaldson made light work of his Mexico Open quarterfinal against Spain's Feliciano Lopez, defeating him in just 54 minutes 6-3, 6-1.

Donaldson owed the victory to his imperious service game, winning 100 percent of his first serves, and 86 percent on second.