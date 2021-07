German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) is welcomed by Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Qin Gang (L) as she arrives at the airport Beijing in Beijing, China, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

Chinese Spokesperson of the Chinese Delegation Director-General, Information Department, MFA Qin Gang briefs on President Hu Jintao's Meeting with US President Barack Obama during a press conference at Oakwood Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, 27 March, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Door to bilateral ties 'cannot be closed,' says new China envoy to US

China's new ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, has said that the "door" to ties between Beijing and Washington "cannot be closed."

According to the transcript of his statement published Wednesday night (Thursday, Beijing time) by the embassy, Qin assured that the continuing relations between the two powers is "the trend of the world, the call of the times, and the will of the people."