German-Finnish Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom (C, back) looking on during a hearing at the Auckland District Court, in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 8, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/GERALDINE CLERMONT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kim Dotcom (aka Kim Schmitz) (L) is released on bail at the District Court on charges in a US-led copyright infringement investigation, North Shore, Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND

German internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom, wanted by the United States on piracy charges, said Tuesday that he has asked former US President Barack Obama to testify at his trial in New Zealand.

Dotcom was arrested in January 2012 from his residence in the outskirts of Auckland, along with his three associates, in an FBI-led international operation against internet piracy which resulted in their website Megaupload being shut down, their accounts frozen and their properties confiscated.