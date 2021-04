A health care worker holds up her vaccination card after receiving a dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine during an inoculation drive on 7 April 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/RAYNER PEÑA R.

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Venezuela has been fraught with delays even as a second wave of the pandemic there triggers an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

While the government says the inoculation drive is now picking up steam, those problems - as well as complaints that top officials have enjoyed privileged access to the shots - have left it open to criticism from the opposition and health care worker unions.