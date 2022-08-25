Jose Luis Hay, the father pf Abigail Hay Urrutia, poses for a photo during the second autopsy of his daughter on 23 August 2022 in Salina Cruz, Mexico. EFE/ Daniel Ricardez

The father of a woman who perished late last week inside a municipal police lockup in the southeastern Mexican city of Salina Cruz has refused so far to accept the official cause of death, saying in an interview with Efe on Wednesday that his daughter did not commit suicide.

Abigail Hay Urrutia was stopped by police last Friday amid an argument with her boyfriend and detained for an alleged administrative offense, according to police, who said she was subsequently jailed after resisting arrest. Hours later, she was dead inside her cell.