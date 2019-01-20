The United Kingdom's government on Sunday said it was concerned by reports that several Members of Parliament were looking to exert more power over the Brexit process and urged them instead to back the result of the referendum in which voters opted to leave the European Union.

The office of Prime Minister Theresa May was responding to reports that two lawmakers, one a backbench member of the governing Conservative Party, the other a member of the Labour Party opposition, were looking to add amendments that would prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal.