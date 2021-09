A man wearing war medals (C) reacts while standing in front of a line of riot police officers as protesters gather at the Shrine of Remembrance to rally against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and a two-week shutdown of the construction industry, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 22 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters leave after Riot Police moved in on the Shrine of Remembrance during a rally against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and a two-week shutdown of the construction industry, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 22 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Riot Police move towards protesters at the Shrine of Remembrance during a rally against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and a two-week shutdown of the construction industry, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 22 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Police arrested a dozen people Wednesday in Melbourne during the third consecutive day of tense protests against the Covid-19 measures and vaccination campaign.

Authorities since August have reinforced their presence in the city, the country’s second largest, which has been confined for almost a month following another Covid-19 outbreak. Monday saw a violent march and 62 people were arrested Tuesday during another protest.