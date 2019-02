Indian army soldiers patrol on their vehicle near the site of a gunfight at Pinglena village in Pulwama south of Kashmir, some 25 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a protest in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir overnight arrested dozens of Jama’at-e-Islami (JeI) figures including the party chief in a crackdown against the separatists, a spokesman for the movement said on Saturday.

JeI is the oldest and strongest socio-political organization in the disputed region which is not at present part of any separatist forums but has the same separatist political ideology.