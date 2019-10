An Extinction Rebellion protester is arrested by police after trying to block access to London City Airport in London, United Kingdom, on Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

An Extinction Rebellion protester stands on the airport roof in an attempt to bar access to London City Airport in London, United Kingdom, on Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Activists with the group Extinction Rebellion block an intersection in Times Square with a boat and a human chain as part of a climate change protest in New York, New York, USA, on Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

Activists with the group Extinction Rebellion are arrested after blocking an intersection in Times Square with a boat as part of a climate change protest in New York, New York, USA, on Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

Activists with the group Extinction Rebellion block an intersection in Times Square with a boat as part of a climate change protest in New York, New York, USA, on Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

Dozens of activists were arrested after staging protests Thursday in New York City and London over politicians' alleged inaction on climate change.

The protesters associated with the Extinction Rebellion group, some of whom were wearing orange life jackets, parked a small, lime-green sailboat at the intersection of Broadway and West 44th Street in New York City's Time Square to draw attention to the planet's rising sea levels.