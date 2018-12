An aerial view shows landfill work in progress at Henoko district in Nago, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES

An aerial view shows landfill work in progress at Henoko district in Nago, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, Dec. 14, 2018.EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Dozens protested Friday at a coastal land reclamation site in Okinawa where a United States military base will be relocated to in Japan’s southern prefecture.

Construction workers began pouring sand and dirt into a Henoko beach area where the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma will be located, according to an epa-efe reporter.