Palestinians clash with Israeli police inside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after Israeli police entered the compound before dawn as thousands of Muslims were gathered to perform prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, Jerusalem, 15 April 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMAL AWAD

At least 90 Palestinian faithful and three Israeli police officers were injured during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on the second Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and amid growing tension in the area.

The clashes began early in the morning and ended with at least 90 Palestinians injured by rubber bullets, stun grenades or beatings, according to the Red Crescent emergency service.