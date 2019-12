Pro-democracy protesters shield behind umbrellas as they face riot police during a rally in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, China, 24 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy protesters react to riot police during a rally in a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 24 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Christmas Eve in Hong Kong was marked by fresh clashes between police and protesters, with at least 25 injured as the country once again witnessed an exchange of Molotov cocktails and tear gas.

During the early hours of the night, hundreds of protesters and numerous riot control officers gathered at several shopping centers. EFE-EPA