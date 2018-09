Trees sit on a damaged road following a large landslide that occured after an earthquake hit Hokkaido, in Atsuma, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September causing large landslides and blackouts. A blackout over Hokkaido is affecting almost 3 million households. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A 6.7-degree earthquake struck Japan's northern Hokkaido island early on Thursday, causing property damages and landslides that left at least 120 people injured and dozens missing.

The earthquake was recorded at 3.08 local time (18.08 GMT on Wednesday) with its epicenter located some 27 km from the city of Tomakomai, south of Sapporo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).