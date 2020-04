South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (2-R) is briefed on details of a fire at a warehouse construction site in Icheon, south of Seoul, South Korea, 29 April 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Firefighters battle a fire at a construction site for a distribution warehouse in Icheon, south of Seoul, South Korea, 29 April 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Firefighters search a warehouse construction site in Icheon, south of Seoul, South Korea, 29 April 2020, after they extinguished a fire that left at least 38 workers dead and 10 others injured. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Emergency workers carry out rescue operations at a warehouse construction site in Icheon, south of Seoul, South Korea, 29 April 2020, where a fire broke out earlier in the day, leaving at least 38 workers dead and 10 others injured. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A family member of a victim of a fire that engulfed a four-story building under construction bursts into tears, in Incheon, South Korea, 30 April 2020. The fire claimed at least 38 lives. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Firefighters remove debris at a fire-hit warehouse in Incheon, South Korea, 30 April 2020. The fire engulfed the four-story building under construction a day earlier, claiming 38 lives. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Search and rescue efforts continued Thursday among the rubble of a warehouse blaze in the South Korean city of Icheon in which at least 38 people were killed and 10 injured.

The fire, apparently caused by an accidental explosion at the building under construction, is one of the deadliest in recent years in South Korea. EFE-EPA