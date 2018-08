A Saudi F-15 jet releases flares as troops from Saudi Arabia and 20 allied countries perform in the final exercises of the military exercise codenamed 'North Thunder' in Hafar al-Batin, Saudi Arabia, Mar. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Dozens of people were killed and injured on Thursday when a bus carrying children in northwestern Yemen was bombed in an airstrike, according to the Yemeni branch of the Red Cross.

The humanitarian organization said that the victims had been taken to one of the hospitals it supports in the city of Sa'ada, located some 230 kilometers (143 miles) to the north of the capital Sana'a.