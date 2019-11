The Sydney Opera House is seen as smoke haze from bushfires drifts over Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/PAUL BRAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A handout photo made available by NASA Earth Observatory of fires raging in Queensland and New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 11, 2019 (issued Nov. 12, 2019), as strong westerly winds fanned the flames and carried smoke several hundred kilometers out to sea. EFE-EPA/NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Firefighters stand next to a fire near the Pacific Highway, north of Nabiac, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Smoke billows from the Hillville fire as it moves towards the township of Failford south of Taree in New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rachael Abbott with her miniature horses Flash (L) and Merlin (R) after chemical fire retardant was dropped to protect her house at Barwon Avenue South Turramurra, north of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 12 Nov. 12, 2019. EFE/EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Chemical fire retardant sits on houses after being dropped by aircraft in South Turramurra, near Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The remains of cars and a house destroyed by bushfire sit on property outside of Glenreagh, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, Nov. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Children's play equipment sits on a property destroyed by bushfire outside of Glenreagh, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, Nov. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dozens of bushfires were yet to be contained in eastern Australia Wednesday, with a possibility of "catastrophic" conditions like the those of the previous day.

New South Wales’ Rural Fire Service said on Wednesday that 73 fires remained active in the state, out of which around half were out of control. EFE-EPA